Capriolo: the two-wheeled success story arrives in the world of e-mobility

On the bustling, bicycle-filled streets of Amsterdam or in the timelessly elegant historic districts of Rome, a stylish bicycle can always draw the eye. Yet when spotting the attractive Capriolo emblem, few would guess that this brand began its world-conquering journey in Serbia, in the town of Bačka Topola in Vojvodina. Capriolo is, in fact, a true American-style success story: it grew from a small family workshop into a respected large-scale enterprise. Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, the company’s traditional and electric bicycles have become sought-after products in nearly twenty countries worldwide.

The story of Capriolo began with an unexpected idea. In 1996, Lajos Brindza and his brother were running a disco where the entrance ticket doubled as a raffle ticket, with the grand prize being a top-of-the-line mountain bike. The bicycle was an instant hit—one thousand tickets were sold, even though only four hundred people could fit inside—and already the next day, guests were asking where they could buy such a bike. “That’s when the idea came: if so many people are looking for it, why don’t we manufacture it ourselves?” recalls Lajos Brindza, founder and owner of Capriolo.

From a small workshop to international success

The story continued on their father’s farm, in a tiny shed, where the first fifty bicycles were produced by three employees using hand tools, driven by enormous enthusiasm and an even greater desire to prove themselves. The early success immediately gave momentum to the business: by 1998, they were operating with a 200-square-meter warehouse and a team of ten. The real breakthrough came in 2001 with the purchase of the first semi-automated assembly line, followed in 2004 by the laying of the foundation stone of the modern factory that is still in operation today. Since 2005, Capriolo bicycles have been shipped from this professional facility.

The brand’s success is built on a consistent commitment to quality that fully meets the strict expectations of Western European markets. At the company’s modern development and testing center in Bačka Topola, every bicycle—from the very first weld to final assembly—is manufactured according to international standards certified by EN ISO 9001:2015 and EN ISO 14001:2015. Quality assurance goes far beyond production technology. The company operates its own test line that simulates real-world conditions, examining factors such as UV resistance of paint, corrosion, and braking distance in both wet and dry weather. During packaging inspections, bicycles are subjected to vibration tests lasting 8–10 hours to ensure that even after transport over thousands of kilometers, the packaged product arrives at its destination undamaged and in flawless condition.

Over the past 30 years, Capriolo has produced nearly one million bicycles. Annual production exceeds 100,000 units, while the company now provides livelihoods for more than 200 employees—supporting approximately 300 families. Capriolo has thus become one of the region’s most significant bicycle manufacturers, offering a broad portfolio ranging from mountain bikes and city bicycles to road and gravel models, children’s bikes, and the increasingly popular electric bicycles.

Today, Capriolo bicycles can be found across almost all of Europe: they are present in Central European countries as well as in Italy and Scandinavia. The brand is particularly strong in the Netherlands, where it has proven itself even by the standards of one of the world’s most committed cycling nations. It is no coincidence that the distinctive orange logo is appearing on the streets of more and more Dutch cities beyond Amsterdam, signaling that Capriolo has earned consumer trust through Western European-level quality.

Shaping the e-bike revolution

“In recent years, the most important strategic direction for Capriolo has been the development of electric bicycles. Amid the global e-bike transformation, however, the brand has not merely adapted to trends but has entered the new era as an active shaper of the market,” analyzes Capriolo owner Lajos Brindza.

Continuous technological renewal is driven by a commitment to adopting the most advanced solutions. Several modern production lines operate in parallel at the factory, enabling the manufacture of 450–500 new bicycles per day in Bačka Topola. Thoughtful engineering and consistent quality assurance, a stable economic, market, and service background, high-level technology, and ongoing innovation together have shaped the brand image. As a result, Capriolo’s distinctive orange color scheme and iconic stag emblem have become trademarks symbolizing dynamism, energy, reliability, and premium quality everywhere.

Among the brand’s modern electric models, the Volta 9.4 stands out with its lightweight aluminum frame, front suspension fork, ten-speed drivetrain, and hydraulic disc brakes. At its heart is an Italian OLI mid-drive motor delivering 250 watts of power and 80 Nm of torque, providing strong and smooth assistance. The battery, subtly integrated into the frame, allows a range of up to 80–90 kilometers under optimal conditions. The Volta 9.4 perfectly illustrates that for Capriolo, e-bike development is not only a response to current market demand but also a central element of the brand’s vision for the future: a world of modern, sustainable, and experience-focused mobility.

A stable value system heading into the future

From the very beginning, Capriolo’s story has been shaped by three defining values: a deep passion for cycling, a constant drive for renewal, and the conviction that high quality will always find its way in the long term on any market. In the spirit of this commitment to progress, the brand’s focus in the coming years will be on expanding its range of electric bicycles, developing models supported by smart functions, strengthening online sales channels, and increasing the sustainability of production.

This is how the idea of “more than a bicycle” gains real meaning—not merely as a catchy slogan, but as a condensed story of thirty years of innovation. From children’s first hesitant pedal strokes through family cycling adventures to distant places around the world where Capriolo bicycles have now become a natural part of everyday life.

Zoltán M. Érsek