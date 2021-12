Carnival Cruise Line President: shipping is back on track and safe

America was closed to travellers for a long period of time as a precautionary measure in the wake of the covid epidemic, but from November 2021 the borders will be reopened to vaccinated travellers from Europe who meet all the regulations. The ocean liner business, which had been shut down for more than a year in the Americas due to the coronavirus outbreak, also found a new lease of life in 2021. This is what Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, told AzÜzlet.hu in an exclusive interview.