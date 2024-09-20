Hirdetés
Kezdőlap Uncategorized Business Tourism Wrapped in Wellness
Uncategorized
No menu items!

Business Tourism Wrapped in Wellness

Érsek M. Zoltán - AzÜzlet.hu

No matter the size of the event you’re planning, if you’re seeking something special, it’s not enough to focus solely on technical specifications. In Hévíz, the Hotel Carbona Thermal Spa offers complementary experiences that make corporate team-building programmes, several-day partner meetings, or employee wellness bonuses truly unforgettable.

Situated in an arboretum-like park, within walking distance of Lake Hévíz, the multi-award-winning Hotel Carbona Thermal Spa welcomes guests in a stunning environment. Its easy accessibility makes it ideal for both short and long professional seminars. As one of Hévíz’s largest health and wellness centres, it serves as an excellent venue for professional conferences and team-building events, catering for groups from 10 to as many as 300 people. After a productive day, the spa and wellness services, along with indulgent treatments, provide genuine refreshment. The hospitality of the hotel staff and their personalised attention are sure to be the crowning touch to any stay.

This magical location—where bathing culture is being revived—is all about enhancing wellbeing, balance, and health. From an economic and HR perspective, the vitality of employees is of great significance. Good health and a balanced lifestyle significantly boost performance. At Carbona, you can find all the pampering, treatments, and lifestyle therapies for which people travel the world. The bath complex, featuring 1,000 square metres of water surface, 3 baths, and 6 pools, ensures complete rejuvenation. At this hotel, even sauna sessions can be a great opportunity for building community: Carbona’s newly renovated sauna oasis features a professional Finnish sauna with 50 seats, designed to impress even seasoned sauna-goers. There’s also a moderately heated aroma sauna and steam bath, as well as a tepidarium for complete relaxation. A bonus point goes to the hotel for thoughtfully providing a well-separated ‘textile sauna’ for those who prefer to sauna in swimwear rather than without clothing.

The flexible function rooms, alongside additional technical and gastronomic services, provide the perfect setting. Whether it’s a small workshop with employees or professional partners attending a focused session, or a workshop designed to foster creativity and collaboration, the unique setting enhances both the professional and relaxation aspects. High-quality accommodation, numerous wellness services, and group sports activities all contribute to overall satisfaction, leaving lasting positive memories for employees and partners alike.

Kövesse AzÜzletet a facebookon is!Tetszik

Friss

A Magyar Éttermi Szövetség egyeztetést javasol a rövidtávú lakáskiadásról

Turizmus
Mindezek mellett a szövetség átmeneti intézkedéseket is javasol, elsőként, hogy 2025. január 1-jétől egy próbaév keretében ne lehessen új engedélyt kiadni rövidtávú lakáskiadásra Budapest világörökségi területein. A
Tovább

Útimorzsák az olasz Délről –  Turbós marketing és szieszta-bolt      

Menedzser Akadémia
Az olasz és a tartományi gazdaságban jelentős szerepe van a tarantói kikötőnek, amely az egyik legforgalmasabb a Földközi-tengeren.
Tovább

Jól szervezett közlekedés kell – Közlekedésért Érdemérmek

Közlekedés
Magyarország másfél évtized alatt annyi autópályát épített, amennyivel a magyar pályahálózat lakosságarányosan már eléri a legfejlettebb nyugat-európai országok szintjét
Tovább

Fontos megállapodás született: ez az egész világ tejiparára hatással lehet

Agrárvilág
A vezető világcégek emellett igyekeznek fényezni ESG (környezeti, társadalmi és irányítási) referenciáikat, amelyekben a vállalatok által a környezet védelme érdekében tett lépések magas pontszámot kapnak.
Tovább

Hírek

Hírek

15 milliárdos pénzügyi oktatási program indul

A 16-21 éves korosztály ingyenesen férhet hozzá számos, hasznos pénzügyi tudást biztosító anyaghoz.. Minden magyar előtt nyitott a pénzügyi tanulás lehetősége! Sőt a 16-21 éves fiatalok most ingyenes oktatást kapnak.
Tovább
Hírek

Szerda reggelre erősödött a forint árfolyama

Az euró jegyzése a kedd kora esti 1,1160 dollárról 1,1158 dollárra változott.
Tovább
Hírek

Felébredt a forint

Erősödött a forint kedd reggel a főbb devizákkal szemben...
Tovább
Hírek

Devizapiac – Erősödött a forint péntek reggelre

Az euró 1,1128 dollárt ért reggel 7 órakor a csütörtök kora esti 1,1112 dollár után.
Tovább
Hírek

II. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg Vármegyei Zsidó Gasztronómiai Fesztivál

Megtekinthetik a csodálatos zsinagóga épületét és a tárlatvezetésen megismerhetik a történetét.
Tovább
Hírek

Indul az Azonnali Fizetési Rendszer 2.0

Minden társadalom számára fontos lehet alternatív elektronikus fizetési megoldások kidolgozása a pénzforgalmi stabilitás és a monetáris szuverenitás érdekében.
Tovább
Hírek

Devizapiac – Erősödött kissé a forint hétfőn

Az eurót este hat órakor 394,00 forinton jegyezték a kora reggeli 394,26 forint után, a.
Tovább
Hírek

Kicsit, de erősödött péntek reggelre a forint

Erősödött péntek reggelre a forint.
Tovább

Gazdaság

Pénzvilág

Nagy Márton négy pontban kérte a Bankszövetség együttműködését

A növekedést a fogyasztás fokozatos helyreállása mellett a külpiacok gyengélkedése, így elsősorban a német gazdaság kedvezőtlen teljesítménye árnyékolja be.
Tovább
Pénzvilág

Nem kell kifizetnie a Google-nak az EB által kiszabott 1,5 milliárd euró bírságot

Az Európai Bíróság szerdán megsemmisítette az Európai Bizottság által a Google internetes óriásvállalatra kivetett 1,5 milliárd euró bírságot.,
Tovább
Pénzvilág

A Fed-re várnak a befektetők

A befektetők az amerikai jegybank szerepét betöltő Fed szerdai kamatdöntő ülésének bejelentésére várnak.
Tovább
Pénzvilág

Százezernél is több új bankszámlát nyitottak a magyarok

A bankkártyás vásárlások értéke és forgalma is gyors ütemben, az inflációt meghaladó mértékben növekszik.
Tovább

Kategóriák

Legutóbbi bejegyzések

Legfrissebb

Üzleti turizmus wellness köntösben

Mindegy, hogy mekkora létszámú rendezvényhez keresünk helyszínt, ha valami különlegeset szeretnénk, akkor nem elég a technikai paramétereket szem előtt tartani. Hévízen, a Hotel Carbona...

A Magyar Éttermi Szövetség egyeztetést javasol a rövidtávú lakáskiadásról

Mindezek mellett a szövetség átmeneti intézkedéseket is javasol, elsőként, hogy 2025. január 1-jétől egy próbaév keretében ne lehessen új engedélyt kiadni rövidtávú lakáskiadásra Budapest világörökségi területein. A
© 2024 | www.azuzlet.hu
TOVÁBBIAK

Újra az államé a Hévíz-Balaton Airport

Üzleti turizmus wellness köntösben

Eltörte a hévízi vendéglős az ellenőrök mérőpoharát is AzÜzlet.hu

Goromba pincér. Még az ellenőröket is megfenyegette a vendéglős