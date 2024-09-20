Business Tourism Wrapped in Wellness

No matter the size of the event you’re planning, if you’re seeking something special, it’s not enough to focus solely on technical specifications. In Hévíz, the Hotel Carbona Thermal Spa offers complementary experiences that make corporate team-building programmes, several-day partner meetings, or employee wellness bonuses truly unforgettable.

Situated in an arboretum-like park, within walking distance of Lake Hévíz, the multi-award-winning Hotel Carbona Thermal Spa welcomes guests in a stunning environment. Its easy accessibility makes it ideal for both short and long professional seminars. As one of Hévíz’s largest health and wellness centres, it serves as an excellent venue for professional conferences and team-building events, catering for groups from 10 to as many as 300 people. After a productive day, the spa and wellness services, along with indulgent treatments, provide genuine refreshment. The hospitality of the hotel staff and their personalised attention are sure to be the crowning touch to any stay.

This magical location—where bathing culture is being revived—is all about enhancing wellbeing, balance, and health. From an economic and HR perspective, the vitality of employees is of great significance. Good health and a balanced lifestyle significantly boost performance. At Carbona, you can find all the pampering, treatments, and lifestyle therapies for which people travel the world. The bath complex, featuring 1,000 square metres of water surface, 3 baths, and 6 pools, ensures complete rejuvenation. At this hotel, even sauna sessions can be a great opportunity for building community: Carbona’s newly renovated sauna oasis features a professional Finnish sauna with 50 seats, designed to impress even seasoned sauna-goers. There’s also a moderately heated aroma sauna and steam bath, as well as a tepidarium for complete relaxation. A bonus point goes to the hotel for thoughtfully providing a well-separated ‘textile sauna’ for those who prefer to sauna in swimwear rather than without clothing.

The flexible function rooms, alongside additional technical and gastronomic services, provide the perfect setting. Whether it’s a small workshop with employees or professional partners attending a focused session, or a workshop designed to foster creativity and collaboration, the unique setting enhances both the professional and relaxation aspects. High-quality accommodation, numerous wellness services, and group sports activities all contribute to overall satisfaction, leaving lasting positive memories for employees and partners alike.