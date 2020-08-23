Hirdetés
Kezdőlap French connection Hungarian chance – the Executive Director of Legrand predicts regional globalism
French connection

Hungarian chance – the Executive Director of Legrand predicts regional globalism

Érsek M. Zoltán - AzÜzlet.hu

Both the role of French companies as the fourth largest foreign investor and the introduction of the French corporate culture greatly contributed to the fact that Hungary is now one of the most competitive countries, explains László Károlyi, Executive Director of Legrand Zrt. According to the expert, all this can provide a good basis for Hungary to gain serious positions in the emerging regional globality and in the division of labor that is changing as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

– The basis of French corporate culture is long-term thinking and judicious decision-making – analyzes László Károlyi. – It is typical that in addition to the management, employees of all relevant fields and, if necessary, external experts are also involved in the decision-making, examining at least 3-4 alternatives. True, the process takes more time this way, however, in return, good decisions can be made with minimal risk.

This prudent business policy has also contributed to the fact that Legrand, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of switches and fittings, has become a global company in the more than 100 years since its foundation, and it can claim that it has had a highly successful privatization in Hungary, too, for more than 30 years. The Legrand Group brought new technology and expertise to Szentes, to the initially unprofitable operation of Kontavill, and this made it not only profitable after privatization but also allowed it to successfully enter the international market in the field of research and development while maintaining its domestic market leadership.

– An important message of this privatization is that Legrand did not come to Hungary to acquire a market, but to build it, where it did not take dividends out of the country in the first 10 years of its existence, but established a world-class plant in Hungary with an investment of HUF 20 billion. Where, by retaining the number of employees, building on the knowledge of Hungarian experts, in addition to product manufacturing and sales, it also raised research and development to a new level. Legrand sells systems and the product range extends from traditional electrical installation to data centers.

According to László Károlyi, who has been managing Legrand’s Hungarian subsidiary for 16 years, this also plays a major role in the fact that the organization, which reacts flexibly to the current situation, maintained its profitability and was able to grow even during the most difficult period of the COVID-19 epidemic. This also is a serious achievement because, while many had previously expected an economic downturn on a wide range of threats, no one expected or could have expected a devastating health crisis from the new coronavirus epidemic, as so far even the most dangerous epidemics have stalled at regional levels. The peculiarity of the crisis is that it stems not from structural problems but from the changing way of life of the earth’s population over the last quarter of a century. Because of the usage of the infrastructures designed for global trade, worldwide tourism also has become an integral part of our lives, as a result of which a virus-host – who does not even know he or she is one – can infect a lot of people in as little as a day.

– In this new situation, decision-makers influencing the global economy need to rethink what direction to take, because COVID-19 has shown that the worldwide division of labor that is commonplace today is certainly not sustainable in the long run. At the time of the coronavirus epidemic, for example, European car factories restarted in vain as Asian suppliers had not yet started production, making assembly impossible. Therefore, I am convinced that in a few years smaller regions, such as Northern Europe or Central Europe will have a greater role to play, as learning from the current examples of multinational companies and, in addition, smaller local manufacturers will also strive to shorten much of today’s long supply chains. Only this guarantees them the safety of production, the secure receiving of the necessary parts under all circumstances, as a manufacturer and supplier in the same region will suffer any restrictions simultaneously and be freed from them at the same time. Therefore, it is logical that in the long run, to ensure the safety of production, the raw materials and subassemblies that are needed for the products, which account for 80 percent of their sales revenue, will be sourced from the closest suppliers.

The entrance to Legrand’s plant in Szentes, nowadays

At the same time, according to the company executive, today’s type of globalization will not disappear completely, as some regions of the world specialize particularly in certain industries or production processes, while multinational companies, which are the largest employers, by their very nature appear where it is cheapest for them and where they can expect the greatest state benefits in addition to well-trained professionals.

– Yet, analyzing the lessons of the COVID-19 epidemic, I find regional globalization unavoidable. Even if this means that suppliers have to pay a little more, it will be worth it on the flip side, because of the shorter and faster delivery along with the security of production; all this will also be accepted by the market. In this new situation, I am convinced that Hungarian companies can also have great opportunities provided they combine marketable quality with a competitive price – said László Károlyi, Executive Director of Legrand Zrt.

Kövesse AzÜzletet a facebookon is!Tetszik

Friss

EAT NATURAL. Szalmonellás müzli szeletet hívtak vissza

Fogyasztóvédelem
Szalmonella-szennyezettség gyanúja miatt visszahívták az Egyesült Királyságban gyártott EAT NATURAL müzliszeletet az Európai Unió élelmiszer- és takarmánybiztonsági riasztási rendszere (RASFF) jelzése alapján - közölte a Nemzeti Élelmiszerlánc-biztonsági Hivatal (Nébih).
Tovább

Európai Bizottság: 15 tagállam kap támogatást a munkanélküliség mérséklésére

Gazdaság
Az Európai Bizottság összesen 81,4 milliárd euró ideiglenes támogatásra tett javaslatot 15 európai uniós tagállam számára, a koronavírus-járvány munkanélküliségre gyakorolt negatív hatásainak enyhítésére.
Tovább

EU – USA vámtarifa. Legnagyobb kedvezmény a homárra és a lőporra

Mozaik
Vámtarifa megállapodás. Húsz év óta először csökkentette a vámokat az USA és az EU egymással szemben. Az áruk rendkívül szűk körét érinti az egyezség. Speciális áruk kaptak engedményeket.
Tovább

Afrika adósságcsapdában

Világgazdaság
Tíz év alatt megduplázódott az afrikai országok hitelállománya. A legeladósodottabb országok GDP-ének nyolc százaléka törlesztésre megy. A COVID-krízissel több állam a csőd szélére került. A nemzetközi közösség alig segít.
Tovább

Hírek

Hírek

1100 éves iszlám aranyérméket találtak Izraelben

Több mint négyszáz korai iszlám arany pénzérmét találtak izraeli amatőr régészek az ország középső részén fekvő Javne településen.
Tovább
Hírek
video

BL-döntő. Maszk nélküli szurkolók, párizsi rendbontással

Koronavírus-tesztelésre kérte a párizsi városháza azokat a szurkolókat, akik a labdarúgó Bajnokok Ligájának Paris Saint-Germain és Bayern München közötti előző esti döntőjét csoportosan nézték. A rendőrség több mint négyszáz szurkolót megbüntetett, amiért nem viselt maszkot. Összecsapások is voltak Párizsban.
Tovább
Hírek

Hosszú hétvége – Átlagosan 75 ezret költünk szállásra

Az államalapítás ünnepének hosszú hétvégéje telt házas a legtöbb belföldi szálláshelyen, az átlagos foglalási érték megközelíti a 75 ezer forintot. A legkeresettebb úti cél Siófok, Hajdúszoboszló és Balatonfüred - közölte a Szállás.hu.
Tovább
Hírek

Elnevezték a Budapesten született orángutánt

Móric lett a neve a Budapesti Állatkertben két héttel ezelőtt született orangutángyereknek - közölte az állatkert.
Tovább
Hírek

Új bázist nyit a Wizz Air

A Wizz Air brit leányvállalata, a Wizz Air UK London második legnagyobb forgalmú repülőtérén, Gatwicken nyit központot.
Tovább
Hírek

Péntektől drágábban tankolhatunk benzint

Péntektől bruttó 2 forinttal emelkedik a 95-ös benzin literenkénti ára, a gázolajé viszont a hosszú hétvégén nem változik.
Tovább
Hírek

Az ősember védekezett: 200 ezer éve sem csíphették ágyi poloskák

Az ősemberek már 200 ezer éve is tudtak kényelmes, élősködőktől, rovaroktól mentes ágyat vetni egy új tanulmány szerint. A korabeli ember valószínűleg számos gyógynövényt is ismert.
Tovább
Hírek

A norvég nyugdíjalap 21 milliárd dollárt veszített befektetésein

A norvég állami nyugdíjalap, a világ legnagyobb szuverén pénzügyi alapja 188 milliárd norvég koronát (21,27 milliárd dollárt) veszített befektetésein az első fél évben.
Tovább
Hírek

Koronavírus – Merkel: nem lehet tovább lazítani a korlátozásokat

A regisztrált fertőzések számának emelkedése miatt egyelőre nem lehet tovább lazítani a koronavírus-járvány miatt elrendelt korlátozásokat Németországban - mondta Angela Merkel kancellár.
Tovább
Hírek

Kakaó hullott az égből egy svájci városban

Kakaószemcsék hullottak hószerűen az égből egy svájci városban a helyi csokoládégyár egyik ventilátorának hibájából.
Tovább
Hírek

Koronavírus – A kínai vakcina az év végén jöhet

A SinoPharm kínai állami gyógyszergyártó vállalat várhatóan az év végéig kereskedelmi forgalomba hozható oltóanyagot állít elő az új típusú koronavírus ellen - mondta a cég vezetője, Liu Csin-cseng a Kínai Kommunista Párt lapjának.
Tovább
Hírek

Gyerekmunka és kényszerházasság – a Covid-generáció jövője?

A koronavírus-járvány miatt gyerekek milliói esnek el az iskoláztatás lehetőségétől, ami miatt kényszerházasságokba vagy dolgozni kényszerülhetnek már gyerekként - figyelmeztetnek a világ egykori vezetői, akik azonnali lépéseket sürgetnek.
Tovább

Gazdaság

Pénzvilág

Számlafizetés sokféleséggel – elégedetlen magyarokkal

A magyarok havonta átlagosan öt számlát fizetnek be, 55 százalékuk továbbra is papíralapon, miközben a válaszadók 49 százalékának fontos a gyorsaság, 28 százalékuk pedig szívesen fizetné be rezsijét a jelenlegitől eltérő, egyszerűbb módon, elektronikusan - derül ki a független e-számlafizetési platform, a Díjnet Zrt. megbízásából készített felmérésbő.
Tovább
Pénzvilág

Moratórium – MNB: nem érheti hátrány a nem törlesztőket

A Magyar Nemzeti Bank felszólította a hitelintézeteket és a pénzforgalmi szolgáltatókat hitelezési aktivitásuk fenntartására, valamint arra, hogy a törlesztési moratórium igénybe vevőit ne zárják ki a hitelezésből.
Tovább
Pénzvilág

MNB: 70 százalék fölé nőtt az államadósság

Az államháztartás nettó finanszírozási igénye 1094 milliárd forintot, a negyedéves GDP 10,6 százalékát tette ki a második negyedévében. A június végén zárult egy évben pedig 2277 milliárd forint, a GDP 4,9 százaléka volt - közölte a Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB).
Tovább
Pénzvilág

Csökkent a befektetési alapok vagyona

A befektetési alapokban kezelt vagyon 0,2 százalékkal, azaz 15 milliárd forinttal csökkent júliusban a tőkeáramlás és a hozamok eredőjeként. A hónap végén a Befektetési Alapkezelők és Vagyonkezelők Magyarországi Szövetségének (BAMOSZ) tagjai 6199 milliárd forintot kezeltek befektetési alapokban.
Tovább
Edukáció

Diákhitel. Immár havi 150 ezer költhető bármire

Havi 70 ezer forintról 150 ezer forintra emelkedett a felsőoktatási hallgatóknak biztosított szabad felhasználású Diákhitel1 összege. Két nap alatt több száz diák élt a lehetőséggel - közölte Magyar Péter, a Diákhitel Központ vezérigazgatója.
Tovább
Pénzvilág

Adófizetési kedvezmény – méltányos a NAV

A koronavírus-járvány miatt bajba jutottaknak érdemes fizetéskönnyítési kérelemmel fordulni az adóhivatalhoz, ugyanis a hatóság az esetek 80 százalékában jóváhagyja a kérelmeket - közölte Izer Norbert adóügyekért felelős államtitkár.
Tovább

Kategóriák

Legutóbbi bejegyzések

Legfrissebb

EAT NATURAL. Szalmonellás müzli szeletet hívtak vissza

Szalmonella-szennyezettség gyanúja miatt visszahívták az Egyesült Királyságban gyártott EAT NATURAL müzliszeletet az Európai Unió élelmiszer- és takarmánybiztonsági riasztási rendszere (RASFF) jelzése alapján - közölte a Nemzeti Élelmiszerlánc-biztonsági Hivatal (Nébih).

Európai Bizottság: 15 tagállam kap támogatást a munkanélküliség mérséklésére

Az Európai Bizottság összesen 81,4 milliárd euró ideiglenes támogatásra tett javaslatot 15 európai uniós tagállam számára, a koronavírus-járvány munkanélküliségre gyakorolt negatív hatásainak enyhítésére.
© 2020 | www.azuzlet.hu
Az adatkezelési tájékoztatót elolvastam és elfogadom
TOVÁBBIAK

Hóágyút is bevetnek a járvány ellen Ausztriában

Home office – Hatékonyabb, de megvannak a veszélyei

Nincsenek turisták, helyreállt a japán szikaszarvasok emésztése